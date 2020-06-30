1 graphic points out why People are dealing with an EU journey ban

The EU has posted a list of recommendations for which nationalities must be permitted to enter its borders — and the US is not provided.
And even though US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the “value” of reconnecting the US and EU in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, one graphic displays particularly why European international locations are shutting Us residents out.
The two curves obviously display the EU and US heading in opposite instructions in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak. New verified everyday cases in the EU peaked about mid-March and are on a clear downward pattern, with scenarios underneath 10,000 for extra than a thirty day period. In the US, new scenarios are on a steep upward trajectory.
Quite a few European nations went into a rigorous lockdown early, and EU nations have been reopening slowly and cautiously as their circumstances figures decline.
Well being experts have consistently warned that some states in the US were reopening significantly way too soon, while some administration officials stated US President Donald Trump and his aides were “in denial” about the seriousness of the pandemic.
Extra than a dozen states have now paused or rolled again their reopening strategies as the US sees a surge in coronavirus instances.
The US has recorded much more instances and deaths than anywhere in the planet, at virtually 2.6 million circumstances and extra than 126,000 fatalities, in accordance to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil, Russia and India — the three nations with the best quantities of cases right after the US — have also been excluded from the EU’s checklist of safe and sound nations around the world.
The choice is primarily based on no matter whether a place has a comparable or better epidemiological problem than Europe, as well as similar hygiene and containment steps.
The EU has suggested that member states offer entry to China, wherever the virus originated, on the affliction of reciprocal arrangements. The other 14 nations around the world are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay.
Knowledge for the US reveals that new scenarios in at minimum 36 states are trending upwards in comparison to the earlier week. Condition and regional leaders have stated the rise in circumstances is in aspect driven by gatherings at households and in assembly locations such as bars.
In Texas and sections of California, bars have been directed to close back down, when beach locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach front were ordered off-limitations to the public in the course of the future holiday weekend. In Florida, on-premises alcoholic beverages intake was suspended in bars statewide and in Arizona, many enterprises are shutting for at the very least 30 times.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced Monday the point out will come to a decision later this 7 days on no matter if to sluggish the reopening of indoor dining in New York City as it has “been revealed to pose risks in other states.”
Whilst Europe seems to be by way of the worst of it — at least for now — there have been some localized spikes in instances. In Germany, authorities ended up pressured to quarantine 360,000 men and women this 7 days after an outbreak in a meat plant in the point out of North-Rhine Westphalia.
Colleges and stores in the city of Leicester in the United kingdom — a place transitioning out of the EU — are to close all over again as some coronavirus constraints are reimposed since its an infection charge is three occasions higher than the following maximum nearby spot.
Regardless of these resurgences, the EU is in a place to step by step let for the reopening of its borders to other international locations.
But for now, the USsimply just does not meet up with the criteria.
CNN’s Christina Maxouris contributed reporting.
