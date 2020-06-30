1 graphic points out why People are dealing with an EU journey ban

The EU has posted a list of recommendations for which nationalities must be permitted to enter its borders — and the US is not provided.

And even though US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the “ value ” of reconnecting the US and EU in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, one graphic displays particularly why European international locations are shutting Us residents out.

The two curves obviously display the EU and US heading in opposite instructions in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak. New verified everyday cases in the EU peaked about mid-March and are on a clear downward pattern, with scenarios underneath 10,000 for extra than a thirty day period. In the US, new scenarios are on a steep upward trajectory.

Quite a few European nations went into a rigorous lockdown early, and EU nations have been reopening slowly and cautiously as their circumstances figures decline.

