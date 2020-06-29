Washington Submit: Russian bounties to Taliban fighters believed to end result in deaths of US troops, intelligence assessments present

A number of men and women familiar with the subject told the Publish it is not clear how several US troops may perhaps have been killed as a result of the bounties.

“Intel just documented to me that they did not locate this information credible, and as a result did not report it to me or @VP,” he claimed in a Sunday night tweet

But John L. Ullyot, a spokesman for the Nationwide Protection Council, informed the Periods on Sunday night , “The veracity of the fundamental allegations proceeds to be evaluated.”

Earlier Sunday, the President had tweeted that “there have not been quite a few attacks” on US troops by Taliban fighters as proof that the described intelligence could be “phony.”

His tweet went a phase even further than a Saturday assertion from the White Residence in which press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not deny the validity of the report, but rather said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were being not briefed “on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence.”

The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, on Friday denounced the Times report as “baseless allegations” that have led to loss of life threats from Russian diplomats in Washington and London. The Taliban also turned down the report.

There have been more than 2,400 overall deaths of US support associates considering that the get started of America’s longest war in 2001. Very last 12 months was the deadliest in 5 years for the US in Afghanistan, with 23 service customers killed for the duration of operations in the nation in 2019.

