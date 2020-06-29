Tom Morello of Rage Versus the Device gifted one particular of his guitars to a 10-year-previous rocker female

“I seem forward to hearing a whole lot far more of your new music in the long run. You’ve received a great deal of soul and this is a tiny soul electric power to go with it.”

“Wow, from the real Tom Morello!” she cried. “Thank you so, so, so a lot for this beautiful guitar — I cannot wait around to jam with you!”

The youthful multi-instrumentalist had posted a movie on May well 31 of her enjoying her individual model of the rock band’s tune, with symptoms that examine “combat racism” and “Black Lives Issue” on her devices.

John Bushell, Nandi’s father, named the situation unreal and stated the spouse and children is still “in shock and overwhelmed by Morello’s generosity.

“It was an honor to acquire a guitar from just one of the biggest guitarists of all time,” Nandi advised CNN. “I am so delighted to help elevate awareness for Black Lives Matter and help finish racism! With adore and regard, equality for all.”