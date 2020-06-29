Tom Morello of Rage Versus the Device gifted one particular of his guitars to a 10-year-previous rocker female

Now the 10-calendar year-aged rocker is acquiring some like from one particular of her favorite musicians, Rage In opposition to the Equipment guitarist Tom Morello, who sent her one particular of his guitars soon after watching her go over their 1999 anthem “Guerrilla Radio.”
“Hey Nandi, this is Tom Morello. I might like you to have this guitar as a present from me to you mainly because you rock so good and to see another person rocking so excellent who is so younger truly gives me hope for the long run,” Morello explained in a video to the young rock prodigy.
“I seem forward to hearing a whole lot far more of your new music in the long run. You’ve received a great deal of soul and this is a tiny soul electric power to go with it.”
Nandi, from Ipswich, England, could be seen viewing the video with her arms above her mouth in disbelief before opening the scenario to expose a brand new black Fender Soul Ability Stratocaster, Morello’s signature guitar.
“Wow, from the real Tom Morello!” she cried. “Thank you so, so, so a lot for this beautiful guitar — I cannot wait around to jam with you!”
The youthful multi-instrumentalist had posted a movie on May well 31 of her enjoying her individual model of the rock band’s tune, with symptoms that examine “combat racism” and “Black Lives Issue” on her devices.
John Bushell, Nandi’s father, named the situation unreal and stated the spouse and children is still “in shock and overwhelmed by Morello’s generosity.
“It was an honor to acquire a guitar from just one of the biggest guitarists of all time,” Nandi advised CNN. “I am so delighted to help elevate awareness for Black Lives Matter and help finish racism! With adore and regard, equality for all.”
Nandi, who has been vocal in her guidance for the Black Lives Make a difference motion and the battle towards racism and injustice, also acquired a personalized purple Fender Stratocaster. For each individual artist who makes an Artist Examine-in, Fender is building a donation to the NAACP’s Legal Protection Fund.
Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.