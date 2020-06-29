Texas and Florida bar entrepreneurs closing their doors a 2nd time concern crushing impacts

In the shorter time they had been open, Repass says staff adopted basic safety tips to a T: they necessary buyers have on masks when shifting all around. They available hand sanitizer at the doorway. Bartenders and servers wore masks. No person congregated and virtually nobody utilized hard cash. But that did not prove to be more than enough.

Uncertain of how very long this 2nd hit might final, Repass has now submitted for unemployment. And he’s not by yourself.

Bar owners across the point out and in other components of the country that were being forced into a second shutdown say they you should not know what this time around may possibly glance like — and no matter if they are going to be ready to endure it.