Pakistan Stock Trade: Various folks lifeless soon after gunmen storm PSX in Karachi

Policemen and security officers are amongst those verified dead, according to Mohammad Azeem, an formal with the Edhi rescue centre, a popular area charity assistance.

Rescue and paramilitary safety staff are at the scene in an ongoing operation, Azeem said.

Online video exhibits safety and barricades outdoors the inventory trade in Karachi, according to CNN affiliate Geo News.

Abid Ali, director of the Pakistan Inventory Trade, said in a media briefing on Geo News that 4 attackers entered the compound and started firing but were killed by safety forces.