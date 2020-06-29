Pakistan Stock Trade: Mulitple useless after gunmen storm PSX in Karachi

Policemen and protection officials are among the these confirmed lifeless, according to Mohammad Azeem, an official with the Edhi rescue heart, a notable local charity service.

Rescue and paramilitary safety staff are at the scene in an ongoing operation, Azeem claimed.

Video reveals protection and barricades outdoors the inventory exchange in Karachi, in accordance to CNN affiliate Geo Information.

Abid Ali, director of the Pakistan Inventory Trade, stated in a media briefing on Geo Information that 4 attackers entered the compound and started out firing but had been killed by stability forces.