Pakistan Stock Exchange: Mulitple useless just after gunmen storm PSX in Karachi

Policemen and protection officials are among those verified lifeless, according to Mohammad Azeem, an official with the Edhi rescue middle, a outstanding community charity services.

Rescue and paramilitary security staff are at the scene in an ongoing procedure, Azeem stated.

Video clip reveals security and barricades outside the house the inventory exchange in Karachi, in accordance to CNN affiliate Geo Information.

Abid Ali, director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, reported in a media briefing on Geo News that four attackers entered the compound and started out firing but had been killed by security forces.