New England Patriots fined $1.1 million for illegally videotaping the sideline during a game, resource claims

Cory Weinberg by June 29, 2020 Top News
New England Patriots fined $1.1 million for illegally videotaping the sideline during a game, source says

The punishment involves a wonderful of $1.1 million and a decline of the 2021 third-spherical draft select, the resource mentioned. Patriots tv crews are also not authorized to shoot any video games and senior club officers will have to undergo required league procedure teaching, in accordance to the supply.

The staff claimed in a statement launched in December that it acknowledged that the creation crew “unknowingly violated a league plan by filming the area and sideline from the push box.”

A Cincinnati staff members member caught a Patriots employee filming the Bengals sideline in the push box through the December recreation, according to stories. The Patriots admitted to filming the sidelines and mentioned they were being filming a collection named “Do Your Position.”

In addition to the punishment handed down, David Mondillo, a supervising producer of the Patriots in-residence manufacturing crew, has been banned from all NFL services until additional see. He was earlier suspended by the crew during the investigation and was afterwards fired.

Mondillo issued a assertion in December 2019 stating that he was taking pictures a phase subsequent a pro scout through his week to show the viewers what his job entails. In the statement, Mondillo mentioned he had absent to the restroom and returned to the sideline to locate out that his cameraman was explained to to stop capturing by another person from the NFL.

“We stopped capturing instantly when questioned to do so and cooperated completely. We had a in-depth exchange about who we were being and why we were being there and what they required us to do. I gave the Sony SXS card to NFL security and we complied with their request, packed up and went house,” Mondillo reported. “I had no intention to provide footage to soccer functions, I did not present any footage, and I was hardly ever questioned to do so.”

CNN has arrived at out to the Patriots for comment.

