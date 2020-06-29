Mike Henry will no for a longer time voice Cleveland on ‘Family Guy’

Henry, who also voiced the character on the now-canceled “The Cleveland Present,” produced the announcement Friday evening on Twitter, composing that it is been an honor to participate in the character for 20 years.

“I enjoy this character, but persons of color should perform people of shade,” he claimed. “Hence, I will be stepping down from the part.”

The announcement arrives soon immediately after “The Simpsons,” a FOX present like “Spouse and children Male,” declared it would no lengthier have White actors voice non-White figures . That decision arrived months just after Hank Azaria claimed he would no more time voice the preferred “Simpsons” character Apu, which had been criticized as a racist, stereotypical and demeaning portrayal of South Asian people today.

But “Household Man” also has other nonwhite figures voiced by White actors, together with Tricia Takanawa, voiced by Alex Borstein, who also voices matriarch Lois Griffin.