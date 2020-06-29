Mercedes to race in black cars and trucks for 2020 in stand towards racism

Workforce drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will also have on all-black overalls, as opposed to their normal all-white.

6-time entire world winner Hamilton, who is the only Black driver on the Components Just one grid, has been at the coronary heart of the connect with for amplified variety in the sport.

Talking of the new paint-job, Hamilton claimed: “When I spoke to (team prinicpal) Toto (Wolff) about my hopes for what we could realize as a group, I reported it was so vital that we stand united.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Toto and the Mercedes board for getting the time to pay attention, to communicate, and to seriously fully grasp my ordeals and enthusiasm, and for building this critical assertion that we are ready to change and increase as a business.