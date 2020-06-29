Lyda Krewson: Calls for resignation mount after St. Louis mayor releases names of folks calling for police reform

The demonstration came following Krewson study the names and addresses of persons contacting for law enforcement reform through a Friday afternoon Fb are living online video, the affiliate noted.
Krewson produced a assertion later on that day stating the names and addresses she browse are community info, in accordance to the affiliate.
In a tweet Friday, the mayor apologized and claimed she didn’t indicate to harm any individual.
“I’d like to apologize for determining persons who offered letters to me at City Hall today. This was through a person of my Fb updates as I was answering program queries,” Krewson said in a tweet. “Under no circumstances did I intend to harm any individual or bring about distress. The update is eliminated and all over again, I apologize.”
Irrespective of the phone calls for her resignation Sunday evening, Krewson will not be stepping down.
“Mayor has apologized, acknowledged the blunder and that there was completely no destructive intent, and took down the movie,” the mayor’s communications director, Jacob Very long, explained to CNN Sunday night. “She would not be resigning.”