Karim Benzema’s ‘magic’ help gives Real Madrid the edge above Barcelona in La Liga title race

This time it was Karim Benzema supplying the magical guide, instead than staying on the conclusion of it.

But when it comes to furnishing otherworldly assists, Bezema has realized from the greatest in the company.

In a match towards Deportivo La Coruña in 2010, Spanish maestro Guti — who was subsequently rumored to have eyes in the again of his head — established up Benzema with a prescient backheel.

It is broadly regarded as the finest assist of all time … but not any longer, at least for Authentic coach Zinedine Zidane.

“I imagine this a person is, Karim’s,” the Frenchman instructed reporters immediately after the match. “It’s the most new just one. The good factor is it is really a workforce move Sergio with his head, Karim’s handle and backheel, and then Casemiro knows that Karim can invent some thing. It’s a lovely staff objective.

“We know Karim is an amazing participant and he shows it in each and every sport. A participant increases all the time and that’s what’s taking place with Karim. He is at a excellent age, at close to 32 or 33 if you glimpse after yourself as he does, they’re your best decades of football.

“It won’t shock me. He is a participant who invents points,” he told AS. “And then Casemiro is there. It can be 1 of the performs of the championship.”

Benzema’ help drew praise from Guti himself, who tweeted: “Magic, buddy. Brutal.”

Right after the match, Casemiro insisted all credit for his objective should really go to Benzema.

“It would be a bit unfair to chat about my goal right after what Karim did,” he advised reporters. “We have to congratulate him, it’s a top rated-course backheel. Recognizing Karim, it truly is usual. He has the high quality of a No. 10, not a No. 9. It is really an incredible backheel. It truly is Karim’s aim.”

Benzema — who now has 7 helps and 17 aims in the league this year — casually handed off the backheel as like any other support.

“That is soccer. These things appear to me, I see soccer like that,” he advised Movistar. “I understood Casemiro was heading to make the operate driving me. He took it well.

“It was a great engage in, but the most important thing is the target afterwards, Casemiro will get it appropriate. We are really happy.”

With just 6 online games to go in La Liga this year, it truly is advantage Genuine Madrid. Up following for Barcelona are the two most in variety teams — after Real — because La Liga restarted, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

If Quique Setien’s stumbling side fail to uncover its rhythm, the title race could soon be about.