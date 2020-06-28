Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman will get Jeep lined with Kevlar for $150K

Aroldis Chapman will before long be roaming the streets of New York in design and style, and it will be really hard to pass up him.

The Yankees nearer is the new proprietor of a tailor made-designed, six-wheel Jeep that is lined with black Kevlar on the exterior and crimson fabric on the inside of, including Chapman’s “The Cuban Missile” symbol.

“The factor is an absolute monster,” Joe Ghattas, the operator of South Florida Jeeps, explained to The Post. “It’s massive, it’s loud and it’s just offensive to all the senses.”

Chapman arrived into the shop, which specializes in customized can make, two months back and was hunting for “something genuinely wild,” Ghattas mentioned. For a price tag tag of $150,000, as TMZ initial noted, they did just that.

Ghattas threw plenty of tips at Chapman and he was all for them, and the Yankee additional in his possess touch with the request for the Kevlar lining. Ghattas and his crew slice the frame of a Jeep in fifty percent, extended it by four ft, added an excess axle and hand produced the rest of the SUV. It has a twin-turbo diesel engine with 600 horsepower and is completely decked out with other capabilities inside.

“He arrived and exam drove it the other working day,” Ghattas explained. “He does not speak a total lot of English, but he was smiles from ear-to-ear. He reported, ‘It’s f–ing brilliant.’”

The company has also made personalized Jeeps for Hassan Whiteside and Scott Disick, amid many others.

The 32-calendar year-previous flamethrowing Chapman, who’s been bulking up for the 2020 year, is envisioned in New York this 7 days as the Yankees report for a second spring instruction Wednesday. Ghattas explained Chapman prepared on bringing the new auto with him, and whilst there may well not be significantly of a prospect for off-roading — with six-wheel drive, it is “unstuckable,” Ghattas mentioned — he need to be well-shielded getting to Yankee Stadium.