Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold eyes new chapter in club’s ‘amazing history’

English Leading League winner. Check. Profitable it all with your boyhood club. Verify.

For players and enthusiasts all-around the globe this kind of an amazing feat would be far further than their wildest imagination.

But for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, his fairytale desire has develop into a fact — all at the age of just 21.

The correct-back celebrated the achievement with his teammates and coaching workers at a golf vacation resort in the metropolis as they viewed Chelsea conquer Manchester City 2-1 — thus handing them the trophy with a document seven video games to spare.

He admits, although, it was not rather the way he’d pictured this sort of a historic second actively playing out in his creativity.

“I always dreamt it as a previous minute winner. It was a restricted, restricted title race up till the final moment and we’d scored an equalizer to earn the league,” he smiles.

He most likely pictured that moment with enthusiasts in the stadium, way too, but the coronavirus pandemic implies video games are staying played driving shut doorways.

A single icon evokes a different

The England intercontinental joined the club as a six-12 months-old and straight away caught the eye of club legend Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, who was aspect of the Liverpool side which narrowly skipped out on the title in 2014 alongside Luis Suarez , wrote in his 2016 autobiography: “Trent has a fantastic chance of creating it as a top professional…he is got a wonderful body and seems to have all the attributes you will need.”

It’s large praise, which the defender has made use of as inspiration.

“[Gerrard’s] a hero, a legend, an icon, another person who I generally looked up to, another person that I attempt to develop into and want to emulate,” he said.

“I was just very pleased of him acknowledging my skills and singling me out separately as anyone with a bright future. It was an honor for me…I always made use of him as an inspiration to grow to be a improved player.”

‘We want to produce our individual chapter’

Because generating his first-crew debut in Oct 2016, he has gone from strength to toughness and is now widely acknowledged as a person of the ideal whole-backs in the earth.

Alexander-Arnold, however, would not want his or the club’s relentless pursuit of good results to halt right here — he desires to create a new legacy.

“When you’re playing for a single of the largest golf equipment in the planet and you might be taking part in with planet class players and you’ve got bought a globe course supervisor the mentality has to be globe class and which is relentless all the time.

“To be equipped to do that you have to earn trophies calendar year after yr, and future 12 months it truly is going to be about accomplishing the very same and recreating the thoughts that we are emotion for the upcoming few yrs and trying to develop into a famous Liverpool workforce.

“We want to create our very own chapter in this incredible heritage of the club — we just want to be a particular Liverpool group that admirers can be proud of.”

A voice for change and equality

His ambitions on the pitch are matched by those people off it.

The defender has been influenced to talk out from racism by the influence of his England colleagues Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

In the course of his side’s latest Leading League clash with community rival Everton, Alexander-Arnold wore boots which carried the message ‘Black Life Make any difference.’ These have been auctioned off following the match with the proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Basis.

“The movement has been so inspiring to me, looking at so numerous folks included and so quite a few individuals decide it up, so quite a few movements and institutions that are guiding it.

“It truly is effective to be a section of a thing and to know that you are an inspiration and a position design to a younger era. It just inspires you a lot more to put out the appropriate messages.”

And Alexander-Arnold is familiar with that for significant transform to come about education and learning is the crucial.

“Folks should not be addressed in a different way because of the shade of the pores and skin or in which they’re from. So it truly is essential to educate individuals.

“For now, it is really about getting these types of tales and acquiring these styles of messages out there as considerably as possible just to enforce that modify and that instruction.”