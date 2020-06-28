Jamaica’s governor-normal suspends individual use of royal insignia above ‘offending image’

Governor-General Patrick Allen, the British monarchy’s consultant in Jamaica, manufactured the announcement on Friday. Allen mentioned he is suspending the personalized use of the insignia of the Order of St. Michael and St. George simply because of its offensive implications, according to a statement on the governor-general’s web site

The insignia has the illustration of St. Michael and Satan on one of its sides, according to the British royal family’s internet site . The picture posted to the governor-general’s site and highlighted by Allen demonstrates Satan as a dim-skinned gentleman less than the foot of a White archangel and has lately prompted anger in Jamaica.

In his statement, Allen mentioned the suspension follows his acknowledgment of problems elevated by “citizens in excess of the graphic on the medal, and the rising global rejection of the use of objects that normalize the ongoing degradation of persons of colour.”

Allen despatched a letter to the Chancellor of the Get of St. Michael and St. George requesting a revision of the image, recommending that it be “transformed to mirror an inclusive image of the shared humanity of all peoples,” the statement says.