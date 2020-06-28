India coronavirus: Nation opens of one of the world’s major hospitals

The Sardar Patel COVID Treatment Centre, the most significant facility of its sort in India, turned partly operational on Sunday, with 2,000 of its 10,000 beds out there, according to the Delhi govt.

The remaining 8,000 beds at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur place of Delhi , will be in use from Wednesday.

India’s Residence Minister Amit Shah and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the treatment center on Saturday in advance of its start.

In a concept posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as getting “amid the major hospitals in the entire world.”