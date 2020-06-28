India coronavirus: Nation opens of just one of the world’s greatest hospitals

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, the premier facility of its sort in India, turned partly operational on Sunday, with 2,000 of its 10,000 beds accessible, according to the Delhi government.

The remaining 8,000 beds at the facility, which is found in the Chattarpur space of Delhi , will be in use from Wednesday.

India’s Dwelling Minister Amit Shah and Delhi’s Main Minister Arvind Kejriwal frequented the care middle on Saturday in advance of its start.

In a concept posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal explained the center as currently being “among the the largest hospitals in the world.”