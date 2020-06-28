Elijah McClain: Colorado protesters shut down Freeway 225

McClain, 23, died past August for the duration of a confrontation with Aurora law enforcement officers. A person officer put McClain in a carotid keep, or chokehold. McClain suffered a coronary heart assault though in the ambulance and was declared brain useless three times afterwards.

Demonstrators on Saturday very first collected at the Aurora Municipal Middle and have been on the highway about an hour afterwards, according to CNN affiliate KMGH-Television . Police had previously shut down the highway before protesters arrived, the affiliate reported. The Aurora Police Section tweeted that the protests were peaceful with no accidents or arrests documented.

“We not only understand a person’s suitable to flexibility of speech and expression we assistance and protect their appropriate to do so in a tranquil method,” Interim Aurora Law enforcement Chief Vanessa Wilson wrote in a statement to KMGH.

Wilson explained the local community was reeling from McClain’s demise, who she mentioned “was not only a beloved son, brother and pal, but also a valued member of our local community.”