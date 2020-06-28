Bolton: Trump’s denial of Russian bounty intelligence briefing demonstrates his ‘fundamental focus’ is not on US safety

Bolton: Trump's denial of Russian bounty intelligence briefing shows his 'fundamental focus' is not on US security

“The truth that the President feels compelled to tweet about the information story below exhibits that what his elementary target is, is not the stability of our forces, but whether he seems like he was not having to pay focus. So he’s declaring properly no one explained to me thus you can not blame me,” Bolton advised CNN’s Jake Tapper on “Condition of the Union.”

The former formal included that he believed Trump’s motivation for denying a briefing is “due to the fact it appears to be like negative if Russians are having to pay to get rid of Us residents and we’re not performing anything about it.”

“So what is the presidential response? It really is to say it is not my duty, no person explained to me about it,” Bolton explained.

Earlier Sunday, Trump explained in a tweet that “there have not been several assaults” on US troops by Taliban fighters as his proof that the intelligence — first described by The New York Periods and confirmed by CNN — may possibly be “phony.”

The tweet went a action more than a Saturday assertion from the White Property, which did not deny the validity of the report, but rather claimed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence ended up not briefed “on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence.”

CNN formerly claimed that Russian intelligence officers for the armed service intelligence GRU not long ago made available funds to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as benefits if they killed US or British isles troops there, in accordance to that supply. US intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence available the bounties, amid peace talks, the Instances claimed in its report.

READ  India coronavirus: Nation opens of one of the world's major hospitals

This story is breaking and will be current.

CNN’s Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.

