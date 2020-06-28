Bolton: Trump’s denial of Russian bounty intelligence briefing demonstrates his ‘fundamental focus’ is not on US safety

“The truth that the President feels compelled to tweet about the information story below exhibits that what his elementary target is, is not the stability of our forces, but whether he seems like he was not having to pay focus. So he’s declaring properly no one explained to me thus you can not blame me,” Bolton advised CNN’s Jake Tapper on “Condition of the Union.”

The former formal included that he believed Trump’s motivation for denying a briefing is “due to the fact it appears to be like negative if Russians are having to pay to get rid of Us residents and we’re not performing anything about it.”

“So what is the presidential response? It really is to say it is not my duty, no person explained to me about it,” Bolton explained.