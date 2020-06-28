Arjen Robben to make comeback with first club Groningen

The 36-12 months-outdated winger is rejoining FC Groningen in the Netherlands’ Eredivisie, 20 a long time after earning his debut for the crew primarily based in the north of the state.
He was born in Bedum, a stone’s throw from Groningen, ahead of having married in Groningen in 2007.
Robben experienced called it quits at the end of final year following a glittering profession the place he received league titles with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Authentic Madrid and the Champions League.
He earned 96 caps for the Netherlands, serving to the “Oranje” access the Planet Cup remaining in 2010 versus Spain. There was heartbreak for him in the finale, though, as Spain received 1- in additional time immediately after Robben missed a superb probability in the second half.
“Soon after a superb experience of 18 many years, we are coming home,” Robben said in a online video message posted on Groningen’s site. “Again to Groningen. Coming house all through this tricky time of disaster, just one that also hits FC Groningen.”
When the Dutch prime division was abandoned in April with no title awarded or relegation due to the coronavirus, Groningen sat ninth.
A lack of football has strike groups tough.
In an exertion to support out, previous Groningen defender Virgil van Dijk — who just won the Leading League with Liverpool — previous thirty day period acquired 4 period tickets and meant to raffle them off to supporters who couldn’t otherwise find the money for them.
Groningen admirers began an on the internet auction final 7 days, with sneakers from van Dijk and Robben also up for grabs.
‘Follow your heart’
“It truly is wonderful to see how all people is supporting the club,” reported Robben. “I’ve supported the club as properly and it built me think about what else I could do for our club. I have experienced quite a few discussions with the club team.
“And perhaps additional than anything I’ve listened to the contact of our supporters: ‘Arjen, adhere to your heart.’
“A comeback as an FC Groningen player…I started out to enjoy with this concept and now I have designed it my mission. I want to make my comeback as a football participant, a participant of FC Groningen.
“At this time I’m not positive it will occur,” additional Robben, who has endured his share of injuries.
“What I am positive of is that my travel will be at 100%. It will be a hard actual physical obstacle but I am likely for it. I am likely to operate tricky and when every little thing feels suitable, I will be a part of the staff for the initially teaching of the new period.
“I hope to see all people as quickly as attainable because my desire is to enjoy in an FC Groningen jersey. We are not there yet but one particular can aspiration.”
Although the Eredivisie shut down, Europe’s four major soccer leagues — the Leading League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A — have all resumed at the rear of closed doorways.
Robben’s previous facet, Bayern Munich, received its eighth straight league title earlier in June and acquired to hoist the trophy on the last working day of the Bundesliga season Saturday.