What Andrew Cuomo wants Donald Trump to acknowledge about the coronavirus

Trump’s idea, and that of lots of Republican governors, according to Cuomo, was this: “We can reopen rapidly and we can take care of the virus for the reason that it will go absent, or we will have a vaccine.”
Cuomo’s idea? No make a difference the political pressure, maintain the point out closed right up until the virus experienced demonstrably receded as measured by broadly readily available testing, reduced hospitalization premiums and lowered fatalities.
“We tested both equally theories,” Cuomo informed me. “We have the evidence. It can be numbers. It really is irrefutable. Why never we pause and identify the simple truth of the scenario?”
How did New York do it? “We experienced a phased reopening primarily based on metrics,” defined Cuomo. “Factual info details.”
Cuomo says that New York now tests additional individuals than any other condition in the state and additional folks, per capita, than any other nation in the world. The state has 700 screening web pages and, on Friday by itself, executed 70,000 Covid-19 checks.
“The most strident Trump supporters, most strident ideologues — Texas, Florida — are carrying out a pirouette and there is nothing sleek about the pirouette,” Cuomo mentioned of his fellow governors.
So, what does Cuomo want? A lot less of a celebration of what he did in New York than an admission — nationally — that the principle put ahead by the White Home of how to cope with the pandemic was flat erroneous.
“There are no Democratic facts and Republican specifics,” he informed me. “There are just info.” Extra Cuomo:
“A virus has a rate of increase and a selection of deaths either goes up or goes down. The quantity of individuals likely to hospitals goes up or goes down. It truly is not subject matter to debate since the hospital mattress is both vacant or it truly is entirely, we both bury men and women or we do not.”
That bottom-line considering is what Cuomo thinks the nation desires. Disregard points and engage in politics and what took place in New York Town could materialize once more. And no one — Republican, Democrat, independent or other — can want that.