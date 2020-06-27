What Andrew Cuomo wants Donald Trump to acknowledge about the coronavirus

Trump’s idea, and that of lots of Republican governors, according to Cuomo, was this: “We can reopen rapidly and we can take care of the virus for the reason that it will go absent, or we will have a vaccine.”

Cuomo’s idea? No make a difference the political pressure, maintain the point out closed right up until the virus experienced demonstrably receded as measured by broadly readily available testing, reduced hospitalization premiums and lowered fatalities.

“We tested both equally theories,” Cuomo informed me. “We have the evidence. It can be numbers. It really is irrefutable. Why never we pause and identify the simple truth of the scenario?”