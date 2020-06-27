‘The Simpsons’ to stop working with White actors to voice non-White characters

“Shifting ahead, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white people,” Fox spokesman Les Eisner stated in a statement Friday.
Around the 3 many years since the animated sitcom began, it has applied White actors to participate in a range of non-White people including Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.
In January, Azaria introduced he would cease voicing Apu after 30 several years actively playing the thickly accented Indian-American character. Azaria is not South Asian.
The selection to take out Azaria from voicing Apu was mutual, the actor stated, according to /Movie. “We all agreed on it,” he mentioned. “We all sense like it truly is the right thing and very good about it.”
“My documentary ‘The Dilemma with Apu’ was not manufactured to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to focus on race, representation & my community (which I love extremely considerably),” Kondabolu wrote. “It was also about how you can really like a little something (like the Simpsons) & even now be crucial about features of it (Apu).”
In his doc, Kondabolu interviewed celebs of South Asian descent, which includes Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, to explore how characterizations like Apu can be considered as racism.
In the episode, the younger Lisa Simpson said, “A little something that started decades back and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Lisa then glanced at a framed photograph of Apu inscribed with the concept, “Do not have a cow.”
“The notion that any person — youthful or previous, previous or present — was bullied or teased primarily based on the character of Apu, it just seriously helps make me sad,” reported Azaria, who voices other people on the present.
“It was certainly not my intention,” he reported. “I desired to distribute laughter and joy with this character, and the notion that it can be introduced suffering and struggling in any way, that it was utilized to marginalize folks, it is really upsetting.”
