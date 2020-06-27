‘The Simpsons’ to stop working with White actors to voice non-White characters

“Shifting ahead, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white people,” Fox spokesman Les Eisner stated in a statement Friday.

Around the 3 many years since the animated sitcom began, it has applied White actors to participate in a range of non-White people including Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

In January, Azaria introduced he would cease voicing Apu after 30 several years actively playing the thickly accented Indian-American character. Azaria is not South Asian.

The selection to take out Azaria from voicing Apu was mutual, the actor stated, according to /Movie. “We all agreed on it,” he mentioned. “We all sense like it truly is the right thing and very good about it.”

The comedian Hari Kondabolu — whose 2017 documentary, “The Dilemma with Apu,” thrust controversy about the character into the mainstream — reacted on Twitter saying that he hoped “The Simpsons” retained Apu and lets “a extremely gifted producing workers do one thing fascinating with him.”

“My documentary ‘The Dilemma with Apu’ was not manufactured to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to focus on race, representation & my community (which I love extremely considerably),” Kondabolu wrote. “It was also about how you can really like a little something (like the Simpsons) & even now be crucial about features of it (Apu).”

In his doc, Kondabolu interviewed celebs of South Asian descent, which includes Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, to explore how characterizations like Apu can be considered as racism.

The present responded in an April 2018 episode to the backlash above Apu, who runs the Kwik-E-Mart comfort keep in TV’s longest-jogging prime-time scripted collection.

In the episode, the younger Lisa Simpson said, “A little something that started decades back and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Lisa then glanced at a framed photograph of Apu inscribed with the concept, “Do not have a cow.”

Azaria later that thirty day period explained to the host of “The Late Clearly show with Stephen Colbert” that he’d be joyful to move apart from Apu and disagreed with how the show handled the criticism.

“The notion that any person — youthful or previous, previous or present — was bullied or teased primarily based on the character of Apu, it just seriously helps make me sad,” reported Azaria, who voices other people on the present.

“It was certainly not my intention,” he reported. “I desired to distribute laughter and joy with this character, and the notion that it can be introduced suffering and struggling in any way, that it was utilized to marginalize folks, it is really upsetting.”