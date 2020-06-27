‘The Simpsons’ to quit utilizing White actors to voice non-White characters

“Transferring forward, The Simpsons will no lengthier have white actors voice non-white characters,” Fox spokesman Les Eisner stated in a assertion Friday.

In excess of the a few decades considering the fact that the animated sitcom commenced, it has utilised White actors to enjoy a number of non-White characters like Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

In January, Azaria introduced he would prevent voicing Apu following 30 decades participating in the thickly accented Indian-American character. Azaria is not South Asian.

The choice to clear away Azaria from voicing Apu was mutual, the actor stated, according to /Movie. “We all agreed on it,” he explained. “We all truly feel like it can be the ideal factor and superior about it.”

The comedian Hari Kondabolu — whose 2017 documentary, “The Dilemma with Apu,” thrust controversy over the character into the mainstream — reacted on Twitter declaring that he hoped “The Simpsons” saved Apu and lets “a incredibly proficient composing employees do one thing fascinating with him.”

“My documentary ‘The Difficulty with Apu’ was not made to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to talk about race, representation & my neighborhood (which I enjoy really much),” Kondabolu wrote. “It was also about how you can enjoy something (like the Simpsons) & nevertheless be significant about features of it (Apu).”

In his doc, Kondabolu interviewed celebs of South Asian descent, which include Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, to explore how characterizations like Apu can be viewed as racism.

In the episode, the younger Lisa Simpson reported, “A thing that started decades in the past and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Lisa then glanced at a framed photograph of Apu inscribed with the information, “You should not have a cow.”

Azaria afterwards that thirty day period advised the host of “The Late Display with Stephen Colbert” that he’d be pleased to move aside from Apu and disagreed with how the exhibit handled the criticism.

“The notion that anyone — youthful or aged, earlier or existing — was bullied or teased dependent on the character of Apu, it just genuinely will make me sad,” reported Azaria, who voices other figures on the show.

“It was absolutely not my intention,” he stated. “I preferred to unfold laughter and pleasure with this character, and the notion that it’s introduced ache and struggling in any way, that it was used to marginalize men and women, it’s upsetting.”