New York is lights up iconic landmarks to rejoice the 50th anniversary of Pleasure

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the initiative in a statement on Friday.

“New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ legal rights movement, and this calendar year, we rejoice the 50th anniversary of the initial Delight march in New York City,” Cuomo reported.

“Lights these landmarks is just a single way we can arrive with each other this thirty day period and rejoice the development we’ve designed and send out a clear concept to the federal authorities and the entire world that LGBTQ people are welcomed in this point out, and we will in no way quit fighting for equality.”

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge adorned the colors of the transgender flag Friday evening, but the relaxation of the landmarks will light up starting Saturday night together with: