Michigan gentleman wins a $4 million lottery jackpot — for the 2nd time

“You really don’t believe you are going to acquire thousands and thousands as soon as, and you unquestionably by no means feel it would come about twice,” mentioned Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, Michigan, after his newest earn this month.

“It is really challenging to put into terms specifically what I am sensation.”

Clark is 50. His superior luck tale commences three decades in the past.

At the time, he sent fuel to a gasoline station in Hudson, Michigan. He acquired an immediate sport lottery ticket and scratched off the bar code. The ticket claimed to see the clerk — and so he did.

“As we have been speaking, he scratched the rest of the ticket and then appeared at me with a stunned search on his encounter and explained: ‘Mark, you just gained $4 million!,'” he stated at the time.

He took his truck back to work, went to his parent’s property to share the news — and before long soon after, he retired.

Speedy forward to this thirty day period.

All over again Clark purchased an instant activity ticket — and again, he gained. Once again, it was $4 million.

“I scratched the ticket off in the retail store with a coin my father gave me about 10 several years in the past,” he reported, in accordance to a Michigan Lottery release.

“We missing him about a calendar year in the past just after some well being struggles, and I are not able to enable but imagine maybe that lucky coin aided me get this.”

He claims he’ll go again to his aged quiet lifestyle. His previous silent existence of retirement and fishing, that is.

“My father and I usually made use of to fish collectively and have wonderful memories of that, so this will enable me continue to keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and relatives.”

