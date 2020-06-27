Lewis Hamilton: ‘Sad and disappointing’ to examine Ecclestone opinions

The 6-time environment winner began by crafting, “Damn, I just really don’t even know in which to start off with this a person.” Hamilton later termed Ecclestone’s feedback each “ignorant” and “uneducated.”

Ecclestone ran Method 1 for around 40 yrs ahead of staying changed as chief executive in 2017.

“Bernie is out of the sport and a diverse generation but this is exactly what is mistaken — ignorant and uneducated reviews which exhibit us how much we as a society will need to go before actual equality can come about,” Hamilton wrote.