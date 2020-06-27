Lewis Hamilton: ‘Sad and disappointing’ to browse Ecclestone remarks

The six-time earth winner began by producing, “Damn, I just don’t even know wherever to start with this one particular. Hamilton later on referred to as Ecclestone’s comments each “ignorant” and “uneducated.”

Ecclestone ran Formulation 1 for around 40 several years before currently being replaced as main government in 2017.

“Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is erroneous — ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how considerably we as a culture want to go just before genuine equality can materialize,” Hamilton wrote.