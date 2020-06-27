Justin Bieber information $20 million defamation lawsuit from gals who accused him of assault

The two ladies posted the allegations on their respective Twitter accounts. Bieber’s lawsuit, which was submitted Thursday, phone calls the allegations “fabricated.” CNN has acquired a duplicate of the lawsuit.

A single of the girls, who is listed in the go well with as Jane Doe-2 and discovered as “Kadi” on Twitter, promises Bieber assaulted her early on the early morning of Might 5, 2015 at a lodge in New York Metropolis.

Bieber’s complaint phone calls the allegations “factually impossible” and suggests they are “contradicted by her individual prior penned statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts, and her allegations are a total fabrication for the self-mentioned purpose of garnering fame and consideration, and there are several witnesses to contradict Kadi’s destructive lies.”

CNN has arrived at out to “Kadi” by way of Twitter for comment.