Justin Bieber information $20 million defamation lawsuit from gals who accused him of assault

The two ladies posted the allegations on their respective Twitter accounts. Bieber’s lawsuit, which was submitted Thursday, phone calls the allegations “fabricated.” CNN has acquired a duplicate of the lawsuit.
A single of the girls, who is listed in the go well with as Jane Doe-2 and discovered as “Kadi” on Twitter, promises Bieber assaulted her early on the early morning of Might 5, 2015 at a lodge in New York Metropolis.
Bieber’s complaint phone calls the allegations “factually impossible” and suggests they are “contradicted by her individual prior penned statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts, and her allegations are a total fabrication for the self-mentioned purpose of garnering fame and consideration, and there are several witnesses to contradict Kadi’s destructive lies.”
CNN has arrived at out to “Kadi” by way of Twitter for comment.
The second girl, detailed as Jane Doe-1 and discovered as “Danielle” in the complaint, accused Bieber of assaulting her on March 10, 2014 at the 4 Seasons Resort in Austin, Texas. She has due to the fact deleted her tweets.
Bieber’s lawsuit refutes the allegation.
“Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Lodge due to the fact it was publicly documented that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Cafe on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the lodge for the reason that of the public reviews of him eating at the restaurant,” the submitting continues. “Nevertheless, even however Bieber went to the cafe, he did NOT remain at the 4 Seasons Resort.”
Bieber has also taken to social media to deny the allegations.
“Each individual assert of sexual abuse ought to be taken really severely and this is why my response was necessary,” Bieber wrote in a tweet previously this week. “Nevertheless this tale is factually difficult and that is why I will be performing with twitter and authorities to acquire lawful action.”