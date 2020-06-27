‘Jeopardy!’ star Alex Trebek and his spouse give $500,000 to help battle homelessness

The money will be employed to assistance fund the development of a new central facility that will contain a shelter for homeless seniors, a health care facility, a commissary and administrative place for the group, founder and CEO Ken Craft instructed CNN.

“I can’t say sufficient superior things about just who they are as, you know, overlook the donation, just who they are as human beings, and as people,” Craft claimed. “So it was, it really is actually been a joy just to get to know them on that stage.”

Hope of the Valley has 15 amenities in the San Fernando Valley, including two that are beneath design, and serves 839,000 foods per calendar year, Craft reported.