‘Jeopardy!’ star Alex Trebek and his spouse give $500,000 to help battle homelessness

The money will be employed to assistance fund the development of a new central facility that will contain a shelter for homeless seniors, a health care facility, a commissary and administrative place for the group, founder and CEO Ken Craft instructed CNN.
“I can’t say sufficient superior things about just who they are as, you know, overlook the donation, just who they are as human beings, and as people,” Craft claimed. “So it was, it really is actually been a joy just to get to know them on that stage.”
Hope of the Valley has 15 amenities in the San Fernando Valley, including two that are beneath design, and serves 839,000 foods per calendar year, Craft reported.
‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’
That reward arrived nearly out of the blue. Craft mentioned Trebek identified as in January and asked to tour an 85-bed shelter the mission is setting up in North Hollywood. A couple of weeks later, Trebek asked Craft about the mission’s finances and invited him to his residence.
“So we had this wonderful dialogue, and you know, he reached on his desk and he handed me an envelope,” Craft reported.
There was a look at for $100,000 within.
“I was just confused, and I just mentioned, ‘Alex, you don’t know how considerably this implies to us,'” Craft mentioned. “And so I gave him a hug. This was back in February in advance of, you know, the virus.”
The North Hollywood shelter is scheduled to open in July and Craft explained they have named its multi-function area immediately after the Trebeks to present their appreciation.
Trebek arranged to tour the setting up all over again on Tuesday with Jean and their son Matthew, but Craft imagined they just preferred to look at it out, since development was nearly accomplished.
At the end of the tour, Craft claimed Jean Trebek handed him a test.
“I have hardly ever, at any time, acquired a look at for $500,000 and I was just floored. In the beginning, I was shocked,” he mentioned. “And then I was just overcome with gratitude, for the reason that I know how substantially we can do. The only matter that boundaries us right now is methods.”
“Alex and Jean contributed $500,000 to the charity since they believe that in supporting regionally as nicely as globally,” a agent for the pair said in a statement. “They have lived in the Valley for more than 30 yrs, and want to help assistance their local community. They also consider that homeless people today are just everyday people today who have had terrible situations happen to them, and ought to have a encouraging hand, not judgment.”
Trebek has hosted “Jeopardy!” due to the fact the clearly show went into syndication in 1984