Japanese startup makes ‘connected’ facial area mask for coronavirus new standard

TOKYO – As deal with coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an world-wide-web-linked “smart mask” that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into 8 other languages.

The white plastic “c-mask” fits over common deal with masks and connects by means of Bluetooth to a smartphone and tablet application that can transcribe speech into text messages, make calls, or amplify the mask wearer’s voice.

“We labored challenging for years to produce a robotic and we have made use of that technological innovation to produce a solution that responds to how the coronavirus has reshaped society,” stated Taisuke Ono, the main govt of Donut Robotics.

Donut Robotics’ engineers arrived up with the strategy for the mask as they searched for a solution to enable the enterprise survive the pandemic. When the coronavirus struck, it had just secured a deal to source robot guides and translators to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a solution that faces an unsure future following the collapse of air journey.

Donut Robotics’ initially 5,000 c-masks will be shipped to purchasers in Japan commencing in September, with Ono seeking to provide in China, the United States and Europe far too. There has been robust curiosity, he claimed.

At about $40 for each mask, Donut Robotics is aiming at a mass market place that did not exist till a handful of months back. A single aim, he claimed, is to generate revenue from subscriber companies presented by means of an app that end users will obtain.

Donut Robotics created a prototype related mask within a thirty day period by adapting translation computer software designed for its robotic and a mask layout that 1 of the company’s engineers, Shunsuke Fujibayashi, established four yrs back for a pupil venture to interpret speech by mapping face muscular tissues.

Ono elevated 28 million yen ($260,000) for enhancement by advertising Donut Robotics shares through Japanese crowdfunding site Fundinno.

“We lifted our first target of 7 million yen in just a few minutes and stopped right after 37 minutes when we had attained 28 million yen,” he mentioned.