Barcelona’s title hopes dim immediately after attract at Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas’ no cost kick in the 88th minute acquired Celta a 2-2 attract immediately after Suarez experienced two times provided Barcelona the direct with helps from his pal Lionel Messi on equally occasions.

The outcome usually means Barcelona moved ahead of Actual Madrid by a point atop the standings but Los Blancos have performed just one less video game and maintain the gain if the teams end tied on details by advantage of owning a greater head-to-head file.

Barcelona’s struggles at Vigo ongoing, acquiring received only when in the league there due to the fact 2015.

Vigo could have been 16th but experienced only conceded after in its previous 7 online games. While Barcelona was equipped to breach Celta Vigo’s defense, the away side alone couldn’t protect.