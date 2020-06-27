Archbishop of Canterbury claims portrayal of Jesus as White ought to be reconsidered in gentle of Black Life Matter protests

“Of course, of class it does,” he mentioned, including that Jesus was portrayed in another way in nations around the world all over the entire world. He was on a regular basis in touch with Anglican Church leaders from all over the world, he explained, who did not portray Jesus as White.

“You go into their church buildings and you do not see a White Jesus — you see a Black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or a Middle Eastern Jesus — which is of system the most precise.

“You see a Fijian Jesus — you see Jesus portrayed in as quite a few means as there are cultures, languages and understandings.”