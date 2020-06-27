3rd PGA golfer checks positive for coronavirus

Seth Grace by June 27, 2020 Sports
Third PGA golfer tests positive for coronavirus
“For the wellness and very well-staying of all associated with the tournament and those inside the neighborhood, the Tour is utilizing its reaction approach in session with professional medical experts, which includes performing with those who may well have experienced shut get hold of with him,” the statement stated.

McCarthy reported he felt tired on Thursday, but thought it was for the reason that of how hard he practiced previously in the 7 days.

“Past night I woke up in the center of the night time with more aches and soreness and sensed one thing was off,” McCarthy said. “I felt like the only thing to do was get examined at that place right before I went to the study course.”

The PGA claimed McCarthy will self-isolate and observe suggestions set by the Centers for Disease Manage and Prevention.

The PGA stated 16 many others were analyzed, together with McCarthy’s caddy, the two gamers who golfed along with him throughout the to start with round, Matt Wallace and Bud Cauley, and their caddies. McCarthy was the only beneficial end result, but Cauley made a decision to withdraw out of precaution.

“I am quite grateful I have examined damaging but have resolved to withdraw out of an abundance of warning for my friends and everyone involved with the match,” Cauley claimed.

“What Denny, Bud and other individuals are demonstrating is specifically what we questioned of every person — continue on to do your component in taking this virus seriously and keeping not only your very own wellbeing as a precedence, but also that of your fellow opponents and these you may perhaps come in get hold of with,” stated Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner.



“We will continue to liaise right with regional and condition federal government and health officials this 7 days and all through our return to golfing,” he reported.

Past week golfer Nick Watney analyzed optimistic at the RBC Heritage tournament, and Cameron Champ examined optimistic earlier this 7 days.
