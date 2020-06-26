Stabbing incident: Armed law enforcement shoot suspect in Glasgow town heart

Assistant Chief Constable with Law enforcement Scotland Steve Johnson explained the male suspect was shot by armed law enforcement and a police officer was wounded even though working with the incident.

“We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Road #Glasgow and would check with individuals to prevent the region,” Johnson said.

“Even so, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at hazard. Armed law enforcement officers attended the incident and I can verify that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident. I can also validate that a law enforcement officer was injured when dealing with the incident and that officer is obtaining treatment in healthcare facility,” Johnson claimed.

Before, Better Glasgow law enforcement tweeted : “Crisis expert services are at the moment dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The avenue is currently closed off and the general public are requested to steer clear of the area at current. The situation is contained at this time and there is no risk to the basic general public.” The Scottish Law enforcement Federation, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted : “We are knowledgeable of stories a law enforcement officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officers are in attendance to supply all required help.” The law enforcement federation explained “the loved ones of the officer has been notified and is currently being supported by the provider.” READ EU envoys debate coronavirus journey bans as deadline nears Scotland’s To start with Minister Nicola Sturgeon explained the stories were being “really dreadful” and questioned the general public through Twitter to steer clear of the location of the place the incident took position, while the law enforcement offer with it, and not to share unconfirmed information. British Key Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident. “Deeply saddened by the horrible incident in Glasgow, my views are with all the victims and their people. Thank you to our courageous unexpected emergency solutions who are responding,” Johnson tweeted. Uk Property Secretary Priti Patel explained the reports coming out of the Glasgow incident are “deeply alarming” and requested the general public to stay away from the region. She tweeted: “Deeply alarming studies coming from Glasgow. Make sure you adhere to police guidance and stay away from the spot.” This tale is breaking information. A lot more to adhere to…

CNN’s Dan Wright and Schams Elwazer contributed reporting.