Nick Faldo-Brooks Koepka feud requires an odd transform with ‘thong’ dig

Nick Faldo opted not to “shut up and hear,” just so viewers of the Travelers Championship could be reminded of Brooks Koepka in a thong.

The golfing analyst ongoing his feud Thursday with the world’s No. 4 golfer, a 7 days after Koepka threw cold drinking water on the strategy of players staying mic’d up for Television set.

“If the announcers would just shut up and hear,” Koepka claimed, “you could listen to each and every word that we’re speaking about.”

Koepka was not even enjoying Thursday — after withdrawing out of an abundance of warning following his caddie tests optimistic for COVID-19 — but Faldo didn’t miss a possibility to just take a dig at him anyhow.

“Tim Wilkinson took the area of the fantastic Brooks Koepka, which was unfortunate for Brooks to miss out,” Faldo explained for the duration of the Golf Channel broadcast as Wilkinson was placing for a birdie on the 18th hole. “I was searching forward to listening to some far more fascinating things from him these days, but regretably he wasn’t close to this 7 days.

“I know he’s watching at dwelling, men, because he enjoys listening to we analysts and our scintillating insights. He’s possibly poolside in his thong, you know, taking pleasure in himself.”

The 30-yr-aged Koepka was spotted in a thong again in January of 2019 though on trip with girlfriend Jena Sims.

It was not the initially time Faldo had traded jabs with Koepka after his remark about announcers shutting up and listening. Through previous Friday’s RBC Heritage, Faldo received tranquil soon after Koepka strike his tee shot on the 18th gap.

“He explained to we announcers to shut up. Let us see right here what he has to say about that just one,” Faldo said.

The growth mic did not pick up Koepka expressing nearly anything.

“Yeah, intriguing things,” Faldo quipped.

Koepka had an solution later on on Twitter, retweeting a video clip emphasize of him driving the eco-friendly to set up a three-foot eagle putt.

“Fascinating stuff out there…” Koepka wrote.