NASA astronauts carry out a spacewalk for house station electric power updates

Friday’s spacewalk commenced at 7:32 a.m. ET.

Equally astronauts are veteran spacewalkers. This will be Cassidy’s seventh undertaking exterior and Behnken’s eighth. They will perform a second equivalent spacewalk on July 1.

These spacewalks are the fruits of a sequence of power updates that began in January 2017 to replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium ion batteries. The new batteries arrived very last thirty day period on a Japanese cargo ship.

These two spacewalks will focus on replacing batteries for just one of the electrical power channels on the considerably starboard truss of the station.

This job, even so, is nothing like replacing batteries in your remote. These batteries are big, based on the animation NASA shared in a tweet. The astronauts will make numerous outings back again and forth together the truss to remove and swap each individual battery, employing foot restraints to assist retain their posture and hand instruments for changes.

For both equally spacewalks, Cassidy will be crew member I and putting on a spacesuit exhibiting red stripes, whilst Behnken will serve as crew member II in a fit with no stripes. Hurley and Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner will aid Cassidy and Behnken into their spacesuits. Hurley will work the station’s robotic arm to guidance one particular of the two spacewalks.

The battery replacements, which will have a 20-yr lifetime, will place the station in a significantly greater configuration for the extensive term, said Kenneth Todd, deputy Global Area Station system manager, during a NASA push conference on Wednesday.

Upcoming spacewalks in excess of the summer months will substitute batteries on a next electric power channel.

Behnken just lately talked about the spacewalk, and why it truly is essential to switch the batteries, during a get in touch with to the place station from CNN innovation and space reporter Rachel Crane.

“When the place station is in the sun, it truly is accumulating strength and it demands to keep for when it really is in the darkish,” he mentioned. “And so those batteries, as they are cycled time and time all over again, they don down and require to be changed. And so periodically that routine maintenance is expected.”

Behnken reported he’s wanting ahead to an additional spacewalk working experience.

“I seriously look forward to the views of the Earth when we get a absolutely free minute,” he claimed. “I assume every astronaut, when they go out on their initial spacewalk, they’re truly focused on seeking to get all the pursuits completed and do a good job so that they can in all probability get a likelihood to do one more a person if the option presents itself.

“But soon after you’ve got finished a pair and know what to be expecting as you go by means of it, it is significant to, you know, take some mental images, some mental visuals, or recall what it was like to be outdoors.”