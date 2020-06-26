Jenna Marbles quits YouTube right after blackface backlash

“I experience like we’re at a time exactly where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything poisonous,” she said in a video clip titled “A Information,” in which she apologized for racist and sexist content.

Mourey, who has far more than 20 million subscribers, highlighted distinct movies from 2011 and 2012 — one particular in which she donned blackface to impersonate rapper Nicki Minaj, yet another showcasing a rap song with a joke about Asians, and a person online video in which she slammed ladies who “slept about.”

“It was not my intention to do blackface,” she stated of the Minaj impersonation. “I do want to inform you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by publishing this online video or by doing this effect, and that that was by no means my intention. It is really not okay. It is really shameful. It can be awful. I desire it was not aspect of my earlier.”

She added that the rap music, which integrated the lyric “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong ding dong,” was “inexcusable” and “shouldn’t have existed.”