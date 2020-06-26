Few sues Royal Caribbean just after sustaining critical burns in fatal New Zealand volcano eruption

The couple, Matthew Urey and Lauren Barham, who have been on their honeymoon, sustained burns to 54% and 23% of their bodies respectively, in accordance to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the cruise line and the tour corporation, ID Tours New Zealand Limited, have been negligent in not informing them about the opportunity risks of visiting the volcano.

Royal Caribbean responded to the lawsuit submitted on Thursday, saying: “We proceed to assistance the demands of those people impacted by this tragic incident. We respectfully decline more remark even though the investigation is even now continuing.”