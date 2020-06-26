3rd PGA golfer assessments favourable for coronavirus

Third PGA golfer tests positive for coronavirus
“For the health and properly-remaining of all linked with the tournament and these within just the community, the Tour is applying its response strategy in consultation with health-related professionals, which includes doing the job with individuals who may well have had close call with him,” the statement claimed.

McCarthy said he felt tired on Thursday, but assumed it was mainly because of how tough he practiced before in the week.

“Very last night time I woke up in the middle of the night with added aches and soreness and sensed a thing was off,” McCarthy explained. “I felt like the only thing to do was get analyzed at that stage ahead of I went to the study course.”

The PGA mentioned McCarthy will self-isolate and abide by rules established by the Centers for Condition Control and Prevention.

The PGA explained 16 others have been examined, which includes McCarthy’s caddy, the two players who golfed along with him through the initial round, Matt Wallace and Bud Cauley, and their caddies. McCarthy was the only constructive result, but Cauley made a decision to withdraw out of precaution.

“I am quite thankful I have analyzed damaging but have made the decision to withdraw out of an abundance of warning for my friends and absolutely everyone associated with the event,” Cauley claimed.

“What Denny, Bud and other people are demonstrating is exactly what we questioned of everybody — carry on to do your section in taking this virus severely and maintaining not only your very own well being as a priority, but also that of your fellow opponents and those you may well occur in get in touch with with,” claimed Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner.

“We will carry on to liaise immediately with area and condition governing administration and health and fitness officials this week and throughout our return to golfing,” he reported.

Previous week golfer Nick Watney tested positive at the RBC Heritage event, and Cameron Champ tested constructive earlier this 7 days.
