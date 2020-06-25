Zac Brown Fourth of July stay stream concert

The Grammy-winning team will be kicking off the weekend with a are living stream functionality, “4th With The Loved ones,” on July 3. The proceeds will go to to his non-income Camp Southern Ground, which supports veterans.

“Not only do we have the prospect to complete for our fans for the initially time in a though, but far more importantly, we can increase critical resources that guidance the psychological health and fitness and very well-currently being of our veterans,” Zac Brown said in a push launch. “All men and women who have served ought to have our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to rejoice and aid them by songs and neighborhood.”

The live performance, introduced by LiveXLive, will air across the group’s social platforms commencing at 8 p.m. ET.