Travelers Championship: 5 golfers withdraw from PGA Tour event about probable coronavirus exposures

Seth Grace by June 25, 2020 Sports
Earth No. 4 Koepka dropped out right after his caddie tested favourable for Covid-19, and Simpson, who won past week’s RBC Heritage, withdrew out of an “abundance of warning” after 1 of his family users tested optimistic, in accordance to a assertion by the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka, 30, said that he resolved to withdraw to protect his fellow competitors and all people else associated in the Travelers Championship this 7 days.

“I have not tested beneficial for COVID-19, but as I have claimed all together, I am having this very seriously,” Koepka wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “I do not want to do something that may well jeopardize the well being of any participant in the subject or his capacity to contend.”

In spite of a few positive tests, Monahan introduced that the event, which is set to tee off on Thursday in Connecticut, will go ahead as scheduled with no admirers in attendance.

“I consider we all require to remind ourselves that we’re all mastering to dwell with this virus and we all want to learn to are living with this virus, the two as people, as family members and surely inside our businesses. It’s pretty clear that this virus isn’t really going any place,” Monahan claimed.

Organizers with the PGA Tour confident followers that it would “consistently fortify to all players, caddies, personnel associates and guidance staff on home at PGA Tour activities to adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols that additional lessen risk,” according to a assertion.

The new coronavirus situations didn’t appear to worry English golfer Justin Rose as well a great deal.

“I still really feel protected and there are excellent treatments in put,” Rose explained to CNN’s Don Riddell. “Which is where by I assume golf has an benefit above other sports. We’re not in close get hold of with our levels of competition. There is lots of golfing golf equipment now open up all over the globe with sure processes and precautions in put and I am hoping that that is a reward for us, but we will need the guys to go on to keep secure and healthier.”

PGA’s insistence to keep the event as prepared arrives as substantially of the US sees a mounting amount in new coronavirus circumstances. At least 25 states have recorded larger rates of new conditions in comparison to last 7 days and some states, these types of as Florida, have been viewing file-higher averages of new coronavirus circumstances for each day.

From Clemson College to Oklahoma State University, a growing number of college or university athletes across the nation are tests positive. And it was documented very last 7 days that various soccer gamers with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans examined optimistic.

In Croatia, the Adria Tour, a tennis celebration structured by Novak Djokovic, came below fire after two primary players, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric examined favourable. Djokovic, the entire world No. 1 tennis star, also verified that he tested constructive following the event.

CNN’s Homero De La Fuente, Don Riddell, George Ramsay and David Close contributed to this report.

