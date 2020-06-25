Practically 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses, aviation minister claims

Addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan mentioned 262 pilots in the place “did not choose the examination themselves” and experienced paid out a person else to sit it on their behalf.
“They don’t have flying expertise,” he mentioned.
Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving its domestic airways — like the country’s Pakistan Intercontinental Airways (PIA) flagship — as perfectly as a quantity of international carriers, Khan reported.
PIA has grounded all its pilots who maintain pretend licenses, productive quickly.
“PIA acknowledges that phony licenses is not just a PIA situation but spread across the overall Pakistani airline business,” spokesperson Abdullah Khan stated, including that some of the bogus pilots also fly for foreign carriers.
Khan did not clarify if the two pilots on flight PK 8303 held faux licenses.
According to the report, the pilots were chatting about the coronavirus and regularly overlooked warnings from air targeted traffic controllers ahead of the plane went down in a residential region near the airport.
“The pilots had been talking about corona in the course of the flight. They have been not focused. They talked about the coronavirus and how their people had been impacted,” Khan explained, incorporating that the pilots were “overconfident.”
According to Khan, the pilots had been instructed 3 moments by air website traffic controllers that the aircraft was way too higher and they should not endeavor to land, “but the captain did not fork out any heed to these guidance.”
The pilots proceeded with making an attempt to land — with out decreasing the landing equipment.
“The aircraft touched the runway surface on its engines,” the report explained. The engines scrubbed the runway, resulting in sparks and irreparable damage.
The pilots pulled the plane back into the air, but the ruined engines unsuccessful and brought on the airplane to crash, in accordance to the report.