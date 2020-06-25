Practically 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses, aviation minister claims

Addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan mentioned 262 pilots in the place “did not choose the examination themselves” and experienced paid out a person else to sit it on their behalf.

“They don’t have flying expertise,” he mentioned.

Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving its domestic airways — like the country’s Pakistan Intercontinental Airways (PIA) flagship — as perfectly as a quantity of international carriers, Khan reported.

PIA has grounded all its pilots who maintain pretend licenses, productive quickly.