Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader’s Stunning Remark

Congress chief Jitu Patwari is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly (File)

Bhopal:

A Madhya Pradesh Congress politician tweeted himself into a important controversy on Wednesday by comparing an array of central schemes, which includes demonetisation and GST, to “daughters” forced upon the country to get a “son” – Vikas (development).

“Individuals have been hoping for a son but what they obtained as an alternative was five daughters. All of these daughters had been born but a son, Vikas, hasn’t been born nevertheless,” Jitu Patwari, a previous schooling minister and the performing president of his party’s state unit, explained.

Jitu Patwari is an MLA from the Rau constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The obnoxious and sexist remark was an attempted attack on the government’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas (with all, development for all)” slogan used freely by Key Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning for the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Patwari posted an apology, of sorts, soon after, producing: “I regret if any sentiments have been damage” and adding “as considerably as daughters are anxious, they are divine”.

“Modiji broke the back again of the country’s financial system with demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic downturn. The public endured all this only in the hope of enhancement. I regret if any sentiments have been damage,” he wrote.

Mr Patwari also re-asserted his assert that he experienced only meant to goal the BJP in excess of “its weaknesses” and failed promises to the persons.

Among individuals to lash out at Jitu Patwari was Main Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who demanded Congress main Sonia Gandhi respond to for her get together colleague’s crass remark.

“As the country is celebrating sacrifice of Rani Durgavati (a mid-16th century queen), he is tweeting that 5 daughters have been born for a son. Is it a criminal offense to have daughters? Has Sonia Gandhi specified the process of humiliating daughters to this chief?” Mr Chouhan asked.

The NCW (National Fee for Women) has taken cognisance of Jitu Patwari’s misogynist tweet, with the agency’s chairperson, Rekha Sharma stating “will check with for an explanation from him for certain”.

“It is unhappy that these people, with this form of mind-established, are calling them selves leaders. What are they educating to their followers, I wonder. Will question for an clarification from him for certain,” the NCW chairperson tweeted in response to a concept by BJP spokesperson