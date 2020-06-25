Kobe Bryant: Unseen footage of basketball fantastic up for auction

So stand-out in reality, that Bryant skipped school entirely, moving into the NBA Draft as a 17-year aged.

Now, 24 several years afterwards, around 22 hrs of match and interview footage of Bryant from his time at Lessen Merion Significant Faculty in Philadelphia are established to go on auction. The vast majority of which has by no means been seen in community.

The auction will choose location on July 23 and the whole lot is expected to fetch among $250,000 and $350,000.