Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Purple Sox supervisor, dies at 88

BOSTON — Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Pink Sox and invested almost a few many years with the group in a variety of roles, died Wednesday. He was 88.

The Pink Sox introduced Kasko’s loss of life Wednesday night time, three days shy of his 89th birthday. No lead to was presented.

Kasko performed 10 seasons in the important leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the Nationwide League winner Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the Entire world Series that yr, major the Reds with 7 hits throughout their 5-video game loss to a mighty New York Yankees team that highlighted Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford.

Soon after spending his remaining time on the industry with the Purple Sox, the New Jersey native stayed in the firm to manage its Triple-A club from 1967-69. He was employed as Boston’s big league skipper at only 38 a long time previous in October 1969.

Kasko guided the Pink Sox to a winning history in just about every of his 4 seasons as supervisor from 1970-73, hardly ever ending even worse than 8 online games earlier mentioned .500. He went 345-295 in all, tied with Joe Cronin for the fifth-most effective winning percentage (.539) between Pink Sox supervisors who lasted at the very least 500 game titles.

Kasko then spent 21 several years in Boston’s entrance business as a scout (1974-77), Director of Scouting (1978-92) and Vice President of Baseball Enhancement (1992-94). The workforce claimed he “played a pivotal role” in signing these kinds of stars as Roger Clemens and Mo Vaughn.

Following 29 many years with the Crimson Sox corporation, Kasko was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Kasko broke into the huge leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in advance of investing 5 seasons with Cincinnati. He also played for Houston, serving as the franchise’s initially captain in 1965.

A correct-handed batter, Kasko hit .264 with 22 house runs and 261 RBIs in 1,077 big league game titles, building 483 starts at shortstop, 361 at third foundation and 47 at second base. His greatest offensive time came with the Reds in 1960 when he batted .292 with 6 homers and 51 RBIs.

Kasko was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on June 27, 1931. He graduated from Linden High University in 1949 and signed a minimal league deal with the New York Giants at 17 years outdated.

Just before reaching the majors, he served two a long time during the Korean War from 1952-54 with the United States Army Beat Engineers, the Red Sox said.

Kasko and his spouse, Catherine, had been married for 57 a long time ahead of she died in December 2015. They experienced two sons, Michael and James.