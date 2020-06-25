Delta claims 10 staff members dead from coronavirus, 500 infected

Cory Weinberg by June 25, 2020 Companies
Delta Air Lines suggests an estimated 500 staff members have contracted coronavirus all through the pandemic — and the virus has killed at least 10, in accordance to a report.

CEO Ed Bastian mentioned at a sharehlders’ conference previously this thirty day period the “vast majority” of the staff members have recovered from the perilous illness, Newsweek noted Wednesday.

“We have experienced somewhere around 500 workforce that have tested positive for COVID-19,” Bastian explained for the duration of meeting June 18. “The huge the greater part have recovered, luckily. Sadly, we have misplaced 10 staff to the illness.”

The company observed that the hundreds of ill staff members were being a portion of the 90,000 used by the airline, the outlet claimed.

“Since first reporting in March, Delta has seen a significant reduction in favourable worker COVID-19 tests and is at present tracking at a amount 5 moments lessen than the countrywide common,” a Delta spokesperson mentioned.

Delta declared that it options to test all of its staff members for the virus through a partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics, which started this month in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Star Tribune documented.

The initiative will then increase to other towns these types of as Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

