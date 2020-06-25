Chuck E. Cheese dad or mum organization data files for bankruptcy

Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese dad or mum CEC Enjoyment submitted for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy on Thursday, creating it the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.

The firm explained the recent disaster as the “most challenging” in its history and explained it would use the personal bankruptcy proceedings to proceed talks with stakeholders and landlords, as perfectly as restructure its harmony sheet.

CEC mentioned each belongings and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Individual bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

U.S. and worldwide franchise companions as perfectly as corporate entities outside the United States are not part of the procedure, it claimed.

Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations will continue to re-open up as for each federal government guidelines, CEC included.

As of Wednesday, 266 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurant and arcade venues were re-opened, with the corporation expecting to retain ongoing operations in the areas throughout the Chapter 11 procedure.

Irving, Texas-dependent CEC was taken private by Apollo World wide Management in 2014 in a $1.3 billion deal, which include financial debt.

It has because sought to broaden its charm over and above youngsters and adolescents, expanding its alcohol offerings for grownups.

Very last 12 months, the firm terminated its earlier final decision to merge with Leo Holdings, a blank check firm.

As of March, CEC and its franchisees operated 612 Chuck E. Cheese and 122 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with spots in 47 U.S. states and 16 overseas international locations.

PJT Partners is serving as a money adviser, although FTI Consulting is its restructuring adviser, it claimed.