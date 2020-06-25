Chuck E. Cheese dad or mum organization data files for bankruptcy

Cory Weinberg by June 25, 2020 Companies
Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for bankruptcy

Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese dad or mum CEC Enjoyment submitted for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy on Thursday, creating it the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.

The firm explained the recent disaster as the “most challenging” in its history and explained it would use the personal bankruptcy proceedings to proceed talks with stakeholders and landlords, as perfectly as restructure its harmony sheet.

CEC mentioned each belongings and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Individual bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

U.S. and worldwide franchise companions as perfectly as corporate entities outside the United States are not part of the procedure, it claimed.

Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations will continue to re-open up as for each federal government guidelines, CEC included.

As of Wednesday, 266 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurant and arcade venues were re-opened, with the corporation expecting to retain ongoing operations in the areas throughout the Chapter 11 procedure.

Irving, Texas-dependent CEC was taken private by Apollo World wide Management in 2014 in a $1.3 billion deal, which include financial debt.

It has because sought to broaden its charm over and above youngsters and adolescents, expanding its alcohol offerings for grownups.

Very last 12 months, the firm terminated its earlier final decision to merge with Leo Holdings, a blank check firm.

As of March, CEC and its franchisees operated 612 Chuck E. Cheese and 122 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with spots in 47 U.S. states and 16 overseas international locations.

READ  Justice Office to focus on 'next steps' in Google fit

PJT Partners is serving as a money adviser, although FTI Consulting is its restructuring adviser, it claimed.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Justice Department to discuss 'next steps' in Google suit

Justice Office to focus on ‘next steps’ in Google fit

June 25, 2020
Dow sinks 700 points on fears of coronavirus resurgence

Dow sinks 700 points on fears of coronavirus resurgence

June 25, 2020
Delta says 10 employees dead from coronavirus, 500 infected

Delta claims 10 staff members dead from coronavirus, 500 infected

June 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *