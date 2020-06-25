Australian fugitive uncovered hiding in ship’s air-conditioning vent with income and knife

While this may possibly seem like anything from an motion motion picture, Australian authorities say the drama unfolded in serious lifetime about the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a cargo ship headed for the harbor metropolis of Newcastle, New South Wales, came throughout a yacht that experienced encountered complications in the drinking water off the coastline of Yamba, in accordance to Australian Border Drive. The crew connected a tow line to provide the yacht with them to Newcastle, and took the yacht’s skipper — a 31-12 months-outdated person — on board.

But as the ship approached its place later that night, it was learned that the tow line carrying the yacht experienced been snapped, and the yacht — and the man — were being lacking.

Authorities searched the place for the lacking man, but could not identify him, the border force mentioned.