US Open up champion Bianca Andreescu wants to ‘surpass Serena’

Her goal is very simple: To be the very best in the globe and to break information in the approach.

“I want to surpass Serena [Williams] and her wins. Perhaps even Chrissy Evert, who is aware of? Margaret Courtroom,” she advised CNN Sport.

“I like to desire big it offers me more commitment to basically step on the courtroom and continue on carrying out what I am doing.”

On getting the best

The youngster has very some way to go right before achieving the concentrations of Evert, Williams and Court — who have 18, 23 and 24 titles respectively — but her US Open up win previous yr showed she’s on the suitable observe.

The force that follows this sort of a triumph sits easily on such younger shoulders. After all, as she suggests, she provides her greatest less than tension.

“Everything I do, I always give 150% and I often want to be the finest at it,” she claimed. “For my tennis occupation I put in so substantially work and sacrificed a great deal, so I want to be the best.

“Surpassing these gamers would make me the greatest but whatever God has in retailer for me.”

Return of tennis

Like the relaxation of the tour, Andreescu has been out of motion for a amount of weeks with tennis postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, with constraints commencing to relieve throughout North The united states, this year’s US Open up is scheduled to begin on August 31, and the Canadian is desperate to protect her title.

Numerous large-profile players have elevated fears about staging the function so before long but Andreescu is assured the match will be safe and sound driving closed doors.

“I truly didn’t feel tennis would appear back so before long just due to the fact it truly is this kind of an global activity but, truthfully, I am just tremendous joyful to go back there and hopefully protect my title,” she mentioned.

“I know everybody included is going to do their ideal to continue to keep absolutely everyone as safe as achievable. Just on the lookout at all the other athletics, I assume it is time for tennis to arrive again.”

US Open 2020

Despite the fact that tennis will be again, it promises to appear pretty different.

Perhaps the major adjust will be the lack of spectators in the stands, some thing which Andreescu understands will take some finding utilized to.

Admirers performed a huge part in her successful her maiden grand slam in 2019, with the vast majority of the group supporting Williams on the evening.

As it turned out, the partisan reception was all the inspiration she needed.

“Taking part in in entrance of the group just brings the hype into every thing. I would say I perform seriously superior beneath force so I felt the group gave me a drive,” she reported, incorporating that this year’s tournament will come to feel extremely distinctive.

“There will unquestionably be folks looking at at home so it would be great to preserve that in the back of our minds.”

Past week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced that “remarkable safeguards” would be in location to assure protection at the event, together with “strong tests, supplemental cleaning, additional locker area place, and focused housing and transportation.”

Even so, guaranteeing people were being equipped to travel with players in the course of the entirety of the event was a main variable in players agreeing to the ideas, according to WTA President Micky Lawler.

“Coming over would have been a significant determination simply because you’re right here for a few to 4 months. So currently being right here with just one particular person was a non-starter for men and women with people, so it finished up in a much better area for people players that expressed considerations,” Lawler advised CNN Activity.

The determination to allow much more men and women in a player’s entourage appeared to satisfy the wants of star gamers this sort of as Williams, who has now mentioned her intention to participate.

Her inclusion, along with defending champion Andreescu, was a large raise to organizers.

“She [Williams] is an legendary athlete beyond tennis. Her voice carries tremendous affect, so to get an endorsement from Serena was incredibly significant, it was enormous,” added Lawler, indicating the WTA would carry on operating closely with its healthcare partners to be certain players basic safety.

‘Balancing act’

All remaining effectively, Lawler hopes the US Open up will be a image of hope for tennis but admits the latest timetable is far from excellent.

Original designs for the match experienced no room for mixed doubles, wheelchair tennis or the junior competition, but it appears the United States Tennis Association (USTA) may perhaps reassess the inclusion of wheelchair tennis after heavy criticism.

“This is a genuinely tricky balancing act and the easiest matter would have been to say ‘let’s just simply call it quits and forget about 2020’,” she mentioned.

“But that would have appear at a massive charge to anyone — gamers, tournaments and the full sport.

“So kudos to the USTA for functioning this tough to come up with a prepare that features a good opportunity to a large amount of men and women. Is it a great prepare? Totally not.”