The electoral map just keeps getting even worse for Trump

But as we uncovered in 2016 (and 2000!), the only rely that seriously matters is the Electoral Faculty.

However for Trump, his possibilities of getting to the 270 electoral votes he demands to win a 2nd phrase are searching, at the very least the moment, rather dim.

Above the previous 7 days, two significant political prognosticators — Amy Walter at the Cook Political Report and Nate Silver of 538 — have introduced up to date appears at the electoral map. And the image they paint for Trump is dire.

“With just less than five months until the election, President Trump is a intense underdog for re-election,” writes Walter , who puts 248 electoral votes solidly or leaning to Biden and 204 solidly or leaning to Trump.